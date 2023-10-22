1 / 12

This Dussehra, take a cue from Bollywood divas Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor to ace your style game. During Navaratri 2023, Janhvi and Kriti doled out some elegant festive wear goals high in saree. The B-town divas took to their respective social media to share a string of pictures in sarees. Decked up in hues of pink, Janhvi and Kriti look stunning as they flaunt their curves in six yards of grace. Kriti's latest pictures are part of the promotional spree for her latest release Ganapath: A Hero is Born. Janhvi on the other hand treated her fans with a motley of pictures donning a Manish Malhotra saree during Navaratri 2023.