Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, and Trisha Krishnan's latest Instagram pictures have been creating a buzz on social media. Jacqueline, known for her mesmerizing beauty, has shared stunning photos in a peach-hued saree adorned with pearl embellishments. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Hi Nana, oozed boss lady vibes in latest pictures. Mrunal captivated fans with her impeccable style and fashion sense, as she dropped a series of pictures in a black pantsuit. On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan's Instagram feed is a perfect blend of elegance and grace, as she recently posted photos in a glittery white saree, leaving her audience in awe of her poise and charm.