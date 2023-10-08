1 / 12

India were chasing a low total of 200 but they got to a wobbly start early in the inning losing their three batters in the first two overs. The innings was looking to be in deep trouble but Virat Kohli along with KL Rahul joined forces to stage a recovery. The duo added 165 runs for the fourth wicket and Kohli was heading for his century after settling on the crease. However, he was dismissed on 85 and the star Indian batter received applause from the crowd for the kind of impact he had on the chase. KL Rahul stayed at the crease till the end to ensure a six-wicket win for India.