Actors Hina Khan and Sharvari Wagh recently set the Gram ablaze with their latest photoshoots. From the grandeur of lavish gowns to fashionable attires, these divas never shy away from experimenting with their looks. In a series of pictures dropped by Hina Khan on Instagram, the actor posed for the outdoor photoshoot in a black dress and gave her fans all kinds of fashion inspo. Sharvari Wagh, on the other hand, treated her audiences with a traditional look. The actor stunned her fans in a vibrant floral saree, showcasing her toned back and her timeless figure. She is an absolute fashionista!