HAVE A LOOK AT STUNNING PICTURES OF NEELAM GILL LEONARDO DICAPRIOS GLAMOROUS LOVE INTEREST

1 / 11

Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill, who is currently sparking dating rumours with Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio, is more than just a pretty-faced glam model. The 28-year-old British Punjabi model reportedly began her modelling career when she was just 14 years old and has already established herself in the industry. She is the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign. Just recently, the model was spotted dining at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli in Paris with Leonardo DiCaprio, along with Tobey Maguire's kids Ruby and Otis. Leonardo's niece Normandie also joined them. The rumoured love interest of Leonardo maintains an aesthetic Instagram profile with updates on her various modelled looks and stunning pictures. No wonder Leo got attracted to this beautiful doe-eyed model.