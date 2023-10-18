HAPPY FACES SHARING A PROUD MOMENT TOGETHER ALIA BHATT KRITI SANON ALLU ARJUN CREATE MEMORY AT 69TH NATIONAL FILM AWARDS

1 / 12

The 69th National Film Awards celebrated performers for their excellent work in Indian cinema on Tuesday in Delhi. Several actors, including Pankaj Tripathi, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, and Alia Bhatt, won the coveted award for their extraordinary work. The Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi served as the location for the ceremony. Union Minister Anurag Thakur and President Droupadi Murmu were present at the ceremony. Actor Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress Award for her work in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Film Awards. She was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Best Actress Award was shared by Alia and Kriti Sanon. The latter received the award for her work in the movie Mimi. meanwhile, Telugu actor Allu Arjun received the Best Actor Award. He was honoured for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1.