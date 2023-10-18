Happy faces sharing a proud moment together: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun create 'memory' at 69th National Film Awards
Updated: 30 minutes ago |
Published: 30 minutes ago
Published: 30 minutes ago
Follow Us
The 69th National Film Awards that took place on Tuesday in Delhi saw one of the Indian cinema's best performers coming together. From Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Waheeda Rehman, Pallavi Joshi to Allu Arjun, film stars posed together as they received the coveted award for their performance in their respective films.
1/ 12
The 69th National Film Awards celebrated performers for their excellent work in Indian cinema on Tuesday in Delhi. Several actors, including Pankaj Tripathi, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, and Alia Bhatt, won the coveted award for their extraordinary work. The Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi served as the location for the ceremony. Union Minister Anurag Thakur and President Droupadi Murmu were present at the ceremony. Actor Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress Award for her work in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Film Awards. She was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Best Actress Award was shared by Alia and Kriti Sanon. The latter received the award for her work in the movie Mimi. meanwhile, Telugu actor Allu Arjun received the Best Actor Award. He was honoured for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...