From Suhana Khan's floral print and Mouni Roy's animal print to Shehnaaz Gill's unique fashion sense: A look at actors' style statements
Bollywood beauties Suhana Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy take the internet by storm in latest pictures oozing charm and taking styling to a whole new level. Suhana exudes elegance as she smiles in the latest pictures, while Shehnaaz and Mouni sizzle in their mini dresses.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is soon going to make her acting debut with The Archies, looked gorgeous in an easy breezy floral dress. The actor oozed charm as she posted pictures with the caption: "All smiles." On the other hand, Mouni Roy, who never fails to amaze her fans with her looks, opted for a zebra print bodycon dress. The Made In China actor shared a string of pictures online promoting the show Sultan of Delhi, which is all set to release on October 13. Meanwhile, everybody's favourite Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans with a defining look in a multi-colour dress.
