1 / 11

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is soon going to make her acting debut with The Archies, looked gorgeous in an easy breezy floral dress. The actor oozed charm as she posted pictures with the caption: "All smiles." On the other hand, Mouni Roy, who never fails to amaze her fans with her looks, opted for a zebra print bodycon dress. The Made In China actor shared a string of pictures online promoting the show Sultan of Delhi, which is all set to release on October 13. Meanwhile, everybody's favourite Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans with a defining look in a multi-colour dress.