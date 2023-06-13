1 / 11

Bollywood actor Disha Patani turns 31 today. On her special day, actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and showered birthday love on Disha by sharing a series of pictures with a heartfelt note. The duo twinned in pink dresses in some of the videos Mouni shared from their recent celebration. Disha was also treated to several throwbacks with Mouni, one of which was from the most recent party she hosted at her new Mumbai restaurant. In one of the pictures, Mouni and Disha can be seen hugging, while in another, Mouni is seen giving a peck on Disha's cheek.