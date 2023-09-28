1 / 11

Actors Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, and Giorgia Andriani recently took Instagram by storm with their uber-stylish pictures. The trio looked their best and captured the audience's attention with their outstanding outfits. From casual, and ethnic, to red-carpet appearance, these divas can pull off any look to perfection. Disha Patani, who never fails to charm, dazzles in a pastel brown saree. Giorgio Andriani looked enthralling in a stunning green satin saree. While Disha and Giorgio amazed their fans in traditional outfits, Vaani Kapoor, who donned a bold attire, left her fans in awe. Scroll through to check the actors' gorgeous snapshots.