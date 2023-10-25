1 / 13

Indian divas Disha Patani, Malavika Mohanan, and Esha Gupta are absolute fashionistas. These actors keep slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from their fashion diaries on their respective Instagram handles on a regular basis. From basking in the festivities in ethnic getups to showing us how to deck up in casual outfits - these actors can do it all. Esha Gupta recently channeled her inner boss lady in a formal power suit, leaving her fans stunned. Meanwhile, Disha Patani, who is currently on vacation, dropped pictures in a stunning red dress. The actor keeps her looks chic and comfortable, and with every ensemble, assures to make fashion enthusiasts scurry to take notes. Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, opted for a white outfit for her most recent photoshoot captured near a water body. Scroll through to check out their mesmerising snapshots.