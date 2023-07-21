1 / 11

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Rakul Preet drew attention as they donned dresses designed by Manish Malhotra. The three graced the event in Mumbai to showcase Manish's Bridal Couture 2023. It was a starry affair with Deepika, Janhvi and Rakul turning heads with their elegance. The Om Shanti Om actor showed confidence and grace while wearing a statement saree by Manish. The actor completed her look with a sleek bun, minimal make-up but contrast red lips. On the other hand, Janhvi opted for a multi-colour co-ord set. The actor kept accessories to the minimal sticking to just a pair of complimentary earrings, whereas Rakul was seen wearing a black and grey lehenga with a black dupatta.