CANNES 2023 MOUNI ROY SUNNY LEONE OPT FOR CHIC ENSEMBLES URVASHI RATELA STEPS OUT IN FEATHER DRESS

Indian divas continue to make headlines for their voguish appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Mouni Roy and Sunny Leone, who marked their debut at Cannes, have so far impressed fashion police with their sartorial choices. While the Brahmastra star wore a black strapless gown for her second look, Sunny opted for a green one-shoulder ensemble on her first day at the prestigious film festival. Meanwhile, Urvashi stepped out in a dramatic feather dress for yet another day at Cannes 2023. Urvashi added a matching headgear to accessorise her red carpet look. Scrolls ahead for these glamourous divas' stunning pictures from Cannes Film Festival.