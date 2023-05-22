BONJOUR SAYS MOUNI ROY AS SHE SHARES PICTURES FROM CANNES DIANA PENTY EXUDES CHIC ELEGANCE IN LATEST LOOK

1 / 11

Actor Mouni Roy took to social media to share pictures from Cannes Film Festival. The Brahmastra star will be walking red carpet for an eyewear brand this year. On Monday, Mouni took to Instagram to share a string of pictures donning a bright yellow outfit with a long trail. The actor looks stunning in pictures that she shared from French Riviera, France. On the other hand, Diana Penty, who made heads turn at the Cannes film festival for the second time, has shared pictures of her latest look on social media. For a press day in Cannes, Diana opted for a stunning outfit designed by Saiid Kobeisy.