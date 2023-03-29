1 / 11

If there is one thing that goes hand in hand with Bollywood, then it is filmy parties. The glittering parties with pomp and show are the life of the Hindi film industry. Celebs of tinsel town believe in working hard and partying harder. As much as fans enjoy watching their favourite celebrities on film, they also enjoy catching them occasionally letting their hair down and getting candid glimpses of their favourite stars' true selves. To join in the league of stars, new age star kids like Shah Rukh Khan's son and daughter Aryan Khan and Suhana Khar were seen partying with Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi. The occasion was Tania Shroff's birthday. Thanks to social media, the inside party pictures are out. Shanaya Kapoor who was also in attendance took to Instagram to share pictures from the party, which was all things fun.