1 / 11

The magic of haute couture was celebrated on day two of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch in Mumbai. The NMACC put a swish spell over everything from historical items that bear the creative imprint of John Galliano and the House of Dior to the Big Three of Indian fashion designers, Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Alia Bhatt, who was dressed in a flowing, sensual gown, and Mouni Roy, who exuded elegance in a blue-wired gown with flowers in her hair to finish the look, were at the top of the list of A-list visitors. Several other Bollywood stars graced the event with their beauty. The grand event of the centre was attended by the who's who of the entertainment world, such as Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora and others. Not only this, the event was graced by prominent international stars like Tom Holland and Zendaya, Nick Jonas, supermodel Gigi Hadid and others. Here is a list of the best-dressed actresses from the event.