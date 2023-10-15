1 / 11

The seventeenth season of the contentious reality show Bigg Boss will unfold in few hours. The captive reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is ready to have its grand debut on Sunday night. The latest season, themed 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum,' features a diverse cast, including Ankita Lokhande, Jigna Vora, Manasvi Mamgai, and Munawar Faruqui, among others.The show, which spans three months and offers round-the-clock camera coverage of the contestants. From former crime reporter to celebrity lawyer and celebrated television actors to social media influencers and standup comic, scroll ahead to know who all will enter the controversial house.