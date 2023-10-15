From former crime reporter to celebrity lawyer, see who all will enter Bigg Boss 17 house tonight
Published: 2 hours ago
Published: 2 hours ago
Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17 is all set to premiere tonight. Ahead of the show's premiere, have a look at who all are tapped to jazz up the latest season of Bigg Boss.
The seventeenth season of the contentious reality show Bigg Boss will unfold in few hours. The captive reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is ready to have its grand debut on Sunday night. The latest season, themed 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum,' features a diverse cast, including Ankita Lokhande, Jigna Vora, Manasvi Mamgai, and Munawar Faruqui, among others.The show, which spans three months and offers round-the-clock camera coverage of the contestants. From former crime reporter to celebrity lawyer and celebrated television actors to social media influencers and standup comic, scroll ahead to know who all will enter the controversial house.
