BHUMI PEDNEKAR MALAVIKA MOHANAN SONNALLI SAJNANI UPS THE ANTE IN LATEST PICTURES

Actors Bhumi Pednekar, Malavika Mohanan and Sonnalli Seygall are here to grace your eyes with their beauty and charm. The said actors never fail to set high fashion standards. Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar stole the show in ethnic attire. She donned an off-white lehenga set and looked every bit regal. In another stunning pictures dropped by South beauty Malavika, the Christy actor can be seen raising the temperature with her body-hugging gown. The actor opted for nude make-up to suit the look. Meanwhile, actor Sonnalli of Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame, also shared stunning pictures of her beach vacation. She looked gorgeous in a white and red co-ord beach wear.