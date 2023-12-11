1 / 12

Bhumi Pednekar and Shanaya Kapoor recently delighted their fans by sharing stunning pictures of themselves dressed in exquisite sarees. Bhumi Pednekar showcased her impeccable fashion sense by donning a beautiful brown-colored saree. The intricate embroidery and delicate work on the saree elevated her overall look, making her appear elegant and graceful. Not to be outdone, Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, exuded sheer radiance in a white shimmery saree. Her choice of colours and intricate patterns added a touch of modernity to her traditional attire. Both of them effortlessly carried themselves with confidence and poise, redefining the beauty and charm of traditional Indian attire.