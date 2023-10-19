1 / 11

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar recently showcased her inner feline allure in a tigress-themed outfit on her Instagram handle. Bhumi Pednekar, exuding confidence and grace from the very beginning, has emerged as one of the most fashionable personalities in the Bollywood film industry. Her fashion sense has consistently soared since her entry into the industry. On the contrary, actor Raashi Khanna's fashion ethos is defined by elegance. Raashii embraces stylish garments and matching ensembles that embody contemporary vibes. Nevertheless, this time, Raashi Khanna opted for gorgeous ethnic attire, leaving her fans enthralled. Scroll ahead to have a look at their stunning snapshots.