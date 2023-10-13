1 / 11

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans to a set of pictures of herself, taking fashion to a whole new level. Exuding charm in the photos, the actor wrote in the caption, "Felt like a trophy." She attended an award show in Mumbai last night. Ananya Panday, who too attended the same event, set her social media handle on fire as she posted pictures of her show-stopping look in a corset black ball gown. On the other hand, Sharvari Wagh, who is currently busy filming for Nikkhil Advani's upcoming project Vedaa, treated her audience to a defining look in an edgy tulle ballet dress.