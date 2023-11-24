1 / 13

Bhumi Pednekar, Alaya F, and Wamiqa Gabbi stormed Instagram with their recent sizzling pictures. Bhumi delighted fans with a string of captivating pictures in a black ensemble, exuding timeless elegance in Shehlaa Khan's design. Alaya flaunted her fashion prowess in an edgy strapless creation by Rimzim Dadu, radiating confidence and trendsetting style. Amidst accolades for her role in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial Khufiya, Wamiqa donned a sleek pantsuit by designers Jayesh and Kaajal Shah. Bhumi's allure resonates with old-world charm, Alaya embodies a contemporary fashion maven, while Wamiqa epitomizes the modern, empowered woman, collectively setting new style benchmarks on social media.