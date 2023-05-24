BET YOU CANT TAKE YOUR EYES OFF SUNNY LEONE AND MOUNI ROY AS THEY MAKE THEIR CANNES DEBUT

1 / 15

Mouni Roy and Sunny Leone, who are in French Riviera for a couple of days now, have finally stepped on the coveted Cannes red carpet. Both the divas made their Cannes debut this year. While Mouni was seen donning Atelier Zuhra gown, Sunny opted for a maroon bodycon dress as she made her Cannes debut. Sunny is at Cannes to attend the premiere of her latest film Kennedy which is an Anurag Kashyap directorial. On the other hand, Mouni's visit to the esteemed film festival is for her collaboration with an eyewear brand. Scroll ahead to have a look at stunning pictures from Mouni Roy and Sunny Leone's Cannes debut.