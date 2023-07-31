ATHIYA SHETTY MRUNAL THAKUR AND KEERTHY SURESH DEFY FASHION STANDARDS IN RECENT PHOTOSHOOT

1 / 12

Actors Athiya Shetty, Mrunal Thakur and Keerthy Suresh recently took to their Instagram handles to share a string of pictures from their photo shoots. Bollywood beauty Athiya was seen wearing a stunning gown from the ace designer Anamika Khanna' s collection. The gown was multi-layered with a highly embroidered overcoat. The actor teamed it up with multicolour heels. On the other hand, Sitharamam actor Mrunal Thakur aced the boss-baby look. She opted for a ruffled coat pant as she posed for the cameras. Mrunal had her makeup on point with subtle lips and highlighted eye shadow complimenting the colour of the outfit. Similarly, actor Keerthy Suresh was seen hogging on the Barbie trend. However, the actor gave it a desi twist with a pink floral sharara set.