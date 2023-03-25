1 / 10

Of late Anushka Sharma is making headlines for her chic fashion game. From filmmaker Karan Johar to fashion police Diest Sabya, the actor has seemingly impressed everyone with her style statements. This week, Anushka attended two award shows and made heads turn at both events with her sartorial choices. For an award show in Mumbai, Anushka opted for a black outfit with thigh-grazing side cuts on both sides. The outfit adorned by Anushka is a creation of Australian fashion designer Toni Maticevski. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, the actor was a vision to behold in the black outfit as she walked the red carpet on Friday night.