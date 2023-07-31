1 / 11

Ananya Panday is a true blue Gen Z diva in the industry when it comes to fashion and hence she often gets to turn muse for ace couturiers in the country. The actor, who recently turned showstopper at India Couture Week 2023, has now kickstarted promotions for her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 on a stylish note. Ananya opted for a black corset bardot playsuit as she commenced her promotional spree for Dream Girl 2 on Monday. After taking social media by storm with her runway appearance, the actor took to social media to drop pictures of her latest look.