Actors Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have shared photos from their most recent photoshoot on Instagram. Each of them wore a distinctive outfit, and they all looked exceptionally beautiful. The divas never shy away from mesmerizing their fans with their impeccable style. Be it casual OOTD, or red carpet glam-up, the actors know how to wear the fashionista crown perfectly. They frequently treat their fans with stunning images. In their latest pictures, the glamorous divas oozed confidence in every single picture setting social media on fire. Scroll down to have a look at their recent photoshoots.