Ananya Panday misses being 'sweet girl Ahana' from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Shanaya Kapoor and Mouni Roy exude elegance in latest pictures
Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mouni Roy took social media by storm with their most recent pictures. Ananya has dropped several candid pictures, providing a glimpse of her character from the forthcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor treated her fans to a string of pictures in a beautiful chiffon saree. Mouni Roy, on the other hand, dropped sizzling photos of herself in a white fringe dress.
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram handle and shared candid pictures, giving fans a glimpse into her character Ahana from her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Her candid pics showcase her radiant smile, natural beauty, and undeniable charm. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, recently stole the limelight when she shared pictures in a stunning yellow saree. The way she effortlessly carried herself in the six yards reflected sheer elegance and grace. And then there's Mouni Roy, who never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion sense. Her recent photoshoot in a white fringe bikini left everyone in awe of her toned physique and confident aura.
