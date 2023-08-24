ANANYA PANDAY RAKUL PREET SINGH AND SHARVARI WAGH LOOK INCREDIBLE IN LATEST INSTAGRAM PHOTO DUMP

1 / 11

Bollywood and fashion go hand in hand. Over the years, actors have dared to carry off risque dresses with utmost finesse. Looking good and setting high fashion standards have become a part of their job and actors like Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharvari Wagh ace their their look so effortlessly that it doesn't even look like a task. In a recent photo-shoot, the actors brought their fashion foot forward and mesmerised netizens with their sartorial choices. Ananya gave chic wibes as she flashed her million-dollar smile in a breezy yellow dress. Sharvari opted for a lavender gown looking like a goddess, while Rakul dazzled in a fringe gown.