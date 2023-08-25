Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, and Urvashi Rautela set the internet fuming with latest pictures
Updated: 51 minutes ago |
Published: 51 minutes ago
Published: 51 minutes ago
Indian divas Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet, and Urvashi Rautela took over social media with their latest gorgeous photo shoots. These Bollywood actors never fail to impress their fans with their unique sense of fashion. Scroll ahead to have a look at their ravishing pictures.
1/ 11
Bollywood actors Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet, and Urvashi Rautela set Instagram on fire with their most recent photos. Ananya Panday, who is quite active on social media, shared a string of pictures, stunning in a denim-on-denim outfit. Urvashi Rautela is currently turning heads with her striking 'Cricket World Cup' looks. She stunned in a sheer black latex bodycon dress in her latest snaps. Rakul Preet, on the other hand, took the fashion game one notch higher by donning ethnic wear. The actor showcased her traditional charm by adorning a stunning and timeless red Banarasi silk saree, leaving her fans enchanted.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...