New-age Bollywood actors are one step ahead when it comes to taking fashion a top-notch higher. Ananya Panday and Manushi Chiller not only rock the chic look, but they can also carry a saree with utmost grace. Manushi Chhillar embraced retro charm in a white Chikankari saree for a new photoshoot. The star styled the six yards with a pearl choker and bralette blouse. Meanwhile, the Dream Girl 2 actor opted for a golden saree and sleek one line choker. She paired the saree with an off shoulder plunging neckline blouse. The actor looked gorgeous as she styled the nine yards with minimal accessories.