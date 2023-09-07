1 / 11

Bollywood divas Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pedneker, and Shehnaaz Gill set the Gram on fire with their latest photos. Ananya Panday, who is currently basking in the success of Dream Girl 2, shared a series of pictures, looking stunning in a daring red co-ord getup. Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who will soon be seen in her forthcoming movie Thank You For Coming, dropped a string of pictures from the trailer launch. Dressed in a Barbie-inspired outfit, Bhumi looks stunning in a white outfit. Shenaaz Gill, on the other hand, showcased her bold look by adorning a gorgeous backless dress. Scroll ahead to have a look at their captivating pictures.