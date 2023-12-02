1 / 13

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor took to their respective Instagram handles to showcase their impeccable fashion sense with their latest photoshoots. The BFFs have captivated their followers with their most recent posts featuring them donning mini bodycon dresses. Ananya effortlessly exuded confidence in a brown, figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curves. The attention to detail, from her perfectly styled hair to her carefully selected heels, highlights the level of sophistication in her overall look. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor, with her poised demeanor flaunted her enviable figure in a sleek and minimalist bodycon dress, showcasing her innate sense of style. Her choice of accessories was minimal and perfectly complemented her outfit.