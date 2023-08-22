1 / 11

Actors Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi are here to enchant you with their beauty. The divas consistently set high fashion standards and it is evident through their social media posts. Ananya Panday, who is currently busy promoting her forthcoming movie Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, served her fans with a series of drool-worthy looks. Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, dropped a couple of drop-dead gorgeous photos on her social media account. The Street Dancer 3D actor stunned in a pink dress paired with a stylish pink fur coat. Scroll down to have a look at Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi's fashion game.