Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi ooze glam in latest pictures
Updated: 23 minutes ago |
Published: 25 minutes ago
Published: 25 minutes ago
Bollywood beauties Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi set social media on fire with their magnificent pictures from the latest photoshoots. The divas raised the fashion standard as they dropped enthralling pictures of themselves on their respective Instagram handles.
1/ 11
Actors Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi are here to enchant you with their beauty. The divas consistently set high fashion standards and it is evident through their social media posts. Ananya Panday, who is currently busy promoting her forthcoming movie Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, served her fans with a series of drool-worthy looks. Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, dropped a couple of drop-dead gorgeous photos on her social media account. The Street Dancer 3D actor stunned in a pink dress paired with a stylish pink fur coat. Scroll down to have a look at Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi's fashion game.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...