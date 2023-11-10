1 / 11

Ananya Panday and Mouni Roy are absolute fashionistas. Ananya recently showcased her impeccable fashion game at the store launch of the Skims X Swarovski collection in New York City, redefining the concept of cocktail bling. It goes without saying that Swarovski crystals teamed with Skims would be nothing short of a fashion statement, and Ananya effortlessly complemented the collection with her ethereal pastel attire. Meanwhile, captivating social media and mesmerizing everyone has become second nature to Mouni Roy. Time and again, the actor astounds her followers with stunning photographs and videos. And this time is no different. Recently, she graced her Instagram feed with a series of pictures showcasing an enchanting white saree and blouse combination.