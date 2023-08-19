ANANYA PANDAY AND KIARA ADVANI SET THE GRAM ON FIRE WITH LATEST PICTURES

1 / 10

Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani set Instagram ablaze with their latest pictures. Ananya is busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 is known. On Friday, the actor visited Chandigarh to promote the film with Ayushmann Khurrana. Sharing her look from Dream Girl 2 Chandigarh promotions, Ananya dropped a series of pictures on Instagram. The actor looks gorgeous as she flaunts her toned body in a semi-sheer printed bodysuit and skirt. Meanwhile, Kiara took social media by storm with her glamorous pictures in an all-black outfit. The Shershaah actor looks stunning in a string of pictures that she dropped on Instagram on Saturday.