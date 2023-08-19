Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani set the gram on fire with latest pictures
Published: 3 hours ago
Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani took social media by storm with their voguish pictures from the latest photoshoots. Scroll ahead to see the pictures of Kiara and Ananya which have set the gram ablaze.
Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani set Instagram ablaze with their latest pictures. Ananya is busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 is known. On Friday, the actor visited Chandigarh to promote the film with Ayushmann Khurrana. Sharing her look from Dream Girl 2 Chandigarh promotions, Ananya dropped a series of pictures on Instagram. The actor looks gorgeous as she flaunts her toned body in a semi-sheer printed bodysuit and skirt. Meanwhile, Kiara took social media by storm with her glamorous pictures in an all-black outfit. The Shershaah actor looks stunning in a string of pictures that she dropped on Instagram on Saturday.
