Alia Bhatt makes fashion statement in burgundy dress, Rakul Preet Singh brings glam in red bodycon
Updated: 2 hours ago
Published: 2 hours ago
Published: 2 hours ago
Along with her acting prowess, Rakul has also become a style icon in the Indian film industry, consistently setting trends and inspiring fashion enthusiasts worldwide with her impeccable fashion sense. Media attention has always surrounded Rakul's diverse looks, from her girl-next-door style to her casual ensembles. Recently, she made headlines at an award ceremony donning a stunning red bodycon dress by Alex Perry. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, decided to switch things up at the same award show by opting for a maroon mini jumpsuit instead of her usual gowns and dresses. Commanding attention on the red carpet, Alia looked like a million bucks and turned heads with her fashionably bold choice. She paired the maroon number with matching shoes, further elevating her show-stopping look.
