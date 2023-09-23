1 / 12

There is nothing that Bollywood divas can't carry with grace. From the grandeur of voluminous gowns to casual outfits, the B-town divas can pull off any look with ease. In a series of photos recently shared by Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha, the stars can be seen in their best fashionable attire. In one set of pictures, Sonakshi is seen oozing boss lady vibes in a tartan pantsuit, and a white co-ord set in another. On the other hand, Alia, who attended the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week, opted for a minimal yet chic outfit. Scroll through to check out their recent snapshots.