Alia Bhatt adds glam to casual outfit in neon-green top, Sonakshi Sinha exudes boss vibe in tartan pantsuit
B-town actors Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha boosted the style quotient in their most recent social media posts. While Alia looked chic in a neon green top and bell-bottom light blue jeans, Sonakshi dropped pictures in two different outfits, exuding boss vibes.
There is nothing that Bollywood divas can't carry with grace. From the grandeur of voluminous gowns to casual outfits, the B-town divas can pull off any look with ease. In a series of photos recently shared by Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha, the stars can be seen in their best fashionable attire. In one set of pictures, Sonakshi is seen oozing boss lady vibes in a tartan pantsuit, and a white co-ord set in another. On the other hand, Alia, who attended the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week, opted for a minimal yet chic outfit. Scroll through to check out their recent snapshots.
