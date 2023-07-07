Alia Bhatt, Alaya F and Hina Khan serve pure glamour in latest pictures
Updated: 4 hours ago |
Published: 4 hours ago
Published: 4 hours ago
Bollywood's one of the best-dressed actors Alia Bhatt, Hina Khan and Alaya F were seen raising the style quotient with their most recent pictures on social media. Alia and Alaya opted for black ensembles, while Hina looked chic in a floral outfit. Check out their latest pictures here.
1/ 11
From the grandeur of voluminous gowns to chic outfits, there is nothing Bollywood actors can't carry with grace. In a string of recent pictures shared by Alia Bhatt, Hina Khan and Alaya F, the actors can be seen in their best stylish avatars. Alia was seen giving boss vibes in an oversized striped black blazer set. on the other hand, Alaya was seen in a black gown, while Hina looked uber cool in a co-ord set as she vacations in Goa. The actors are well known for their style sense. They have from time to time proved their styling prowess.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...