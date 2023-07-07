ALIA BHATT ALAYA F AND HINA KHAN SERVE PURE GLAMOUR IN LATEST PICTURES

1 / 11

From the grandeur of voluminous gowns to chic outfits, there is nothing Bollywood actors can't carry with grace. In a string of recent pictures shared by Alia Bhatt, Hina Khan and Alaya F, the actors can be seen in their best stylish avatars. Alia was seen giving boss vibes in an oversized striped black blazer set. on the other hand, Alaya was seen in a black gown, while Hina looked uber cool in a co-ord set as she vacations in Goa. The actors are well known for their style sense. They have from time to time proved their styling prowess.