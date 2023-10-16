1 / 13

Actors Alaya F, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tejasswi Prakash are back to treating their fans with their gorgeous looks. These divas enjoy a mammoth following on social media, and love sharing their stunning posts on Instagram. Alaya F once again made heads turn with her bold look in an all-black ensemble, featuring a halter bralette paired with leather pants, and a stylish blazer. Sobhita Dhulipala, on the other hand, took over the spotlight on the final day of the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 with her enchanting look, donning an elegant ivory ensemble. Meanwhile, television sensation Tejasswi Prakash has set the Gram on fire by sharing a string of pictures in a captivating one-piece dress.