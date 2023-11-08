1 / 13

Bollywood actor Alaya F made heads turn at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party on Tuesday night showcasing her unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles. With her choice of attire, Alaya exuded grace and elegance, presenting a mesmerizing spectacle. The stunning lehenga she donned, is adorned with elaborate embellishments. It gracefully cascaded in soft, ruffled layers, forming a silhouette that struck a balance between regality and whimsy. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill surprised her fans by sharing exquisite photographs of herself amidst the serenity of nature. Dressed in a chic ensemble, she opted for a black puffer jacket paired with a black tee, a grey beanie, and black trousers, perfectly embracing the tranquility of her surroundings.