Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes elegance at Paris Fashion Week in sparkling golden outfit - see pics
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned showstopper at the Paris Fashion Week 2023. The former Miss World walked the runway donning a shimmery golden gown featuring a dramatic cape. Scroll through to check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning pictures from Paris Fashion Week.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the beauty queen of Bollywood, recently represented a cosmetic giant at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. The diva made heads turn as she walked the runway as the ambassador for the cosmetic brand. The star-studded event was held on October 1 and Aishwarya Rai, like always, came out as a stunner in a dazzling attire. As the beauty queen walked the ramp, she beamed and winked at the audience. The former Miss World also blew a kiss and waved at them as she gracefully walked the ramp. Later, Aishwarya was seen posing for photos with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, and many others.
