Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the beauty queen of Bollywood, recently represented a cosmetic giant at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. The diva made heads turn as she walked the runway as the ambassador for the cosmetic brand. The star-studded event was held on October 1 and Aishwarya Rai, like always, came out as a stunner in a dazzling attire. As the beauty queen walked the ramp, she beamed and winked at the audience. The former Miss World also blew a kiss and waved at them as she gracefully walked the ramp. Later, Aishwarya was seen posing for photos with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, and many others.