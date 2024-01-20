WORTH PAIN SWEAT AND ICE BATHS SHILPA SHETTY SHARES BTS VIDEO FROM INDIAN POLICE FORCE

Hyderabad: The announcement of Rohit Shetty's cop universe Indian Police Force, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, has garnered significant attention for all the right reasons. After much anticipation, the seven-episode series was finally released on the OTT platform on January 19. On Saturday, Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle and shared a sneak peek of the making of her character ATS Chief Tara Shetty.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote in the caption, "Sneak peek only for you all, #InstaFam. The making of ATS CHIEF ‘TARA SHETTY’. This is what it took… practice, perseverance, and perspiration to nail those stunts on screen. Practice makes it perfect @itsrohitshetty’s vision and his team’s passion are truly infectious. It was worth all the pain, sweat, and ice baths… now that I see all of you showering all this love on #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime. Streaming now only on @primevideoin! Don’t miss it."

Before the global premiere of the series, Prime Video and Rohit Shetty Picturez organized a special event titled 'Indian Police Ko Salaam' in the capital city to pay tribute to the Delhi Police Officers, celebrating 75 years of the Indian Police Service. Shilpa, during the event, expressed her sense of pride in playing this particular role after having portrayed various characters before.

She acknowledged that there is a difference between playing fictional characters and portraying real-life heroes, and praised Rohit Shetty, whom she referred to as Rohit Ji, as a master of the game. She expressed her happiness in being able to pay an ode to the Indian police force and voiced her gratitude for being a part of it.