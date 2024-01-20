WATCH KANGANA RANAUT EXPRESSES HER FEELINGS ON BEING INVITED TO RAM MANDIR CONSECRATION

Hyderabad: The inauguration of Ram Mandir, scheduled for January 22, 2024, has attracted numerous high-profile individuals from various fields such as actors, cricketers, businessmen, and others. Some have already departed for the event, and now Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was seen at the airport leaving for Ayodhya. During her encounter with the media at the airport, she expressed her sentiments regarding the upcoming event.

While discussing the significance of Ram Mandir, she stated that it represents the beginning of a new era. According to her, Ram Mandir is not merely a statue, but rather an embodiment of profound consciousness. Thus, she believes that this event marks the beginning of a new chapter in 'Bharat', igniting boundless joy and an indescribable sense of happiness.

Expressing her enthusiasm for being invited to this historic occasion, Kangana revealed her deep devotion to Shree Ram. In her view, being able to witness this day is a result of her past life's karma. She perceives it as a fortunate moment for the entire nation, as the country has united to bring about this significant day.

Besides Kangana Ranaut, a vast list of notable personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishab Shetty, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, have received invitations to attend the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir.