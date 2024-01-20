Hyderabad: The consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 has created much anticipation as the occasion is expected to witness the presence of many celebrities and politicians. However, one notable personality, director Vivek Agnihotri, renowned for his films such as The Kashmir Files, is reportedly not attending the event.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Vivek shared his invitation to the Pran Patishtha ceremony while conveying his regret for not being able to attend. he wrote, "I was pleasantly surprised to receive many follow-up calls from the office of CM @myogiadityanath Ji. The lady asked me for travel details in an extremely warm, but professional manner. Mighty impressed with the way technology is used to ensure a comfortable and safe visit for all. (sic)"

The director shared that since he will not be in India during the occasion, he won't be able to attend it. "It’s unfortunate that I am not able to attend #PranPratishtha as I am not in Bharat on 22nd Jan for some inevitable reason and only Ram ji knows how sad I am. #RamMandir, (sic)" he added.

Invitations to the Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya have been extended to a plethora of stars, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and various other renowned figures.