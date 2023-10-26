Hyderabad: The partnership between Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF) marks a notable milestone in the field of content as they are all geared up to release their highly anticipated collaborative series The Railway Men. This collaboration aims to revolutionise entertainment by showcasing Indian narratives to a global audience. This captivating series consisting of four episodes will be available for viewers worldwide on November 18.

Taking to Instagram, the streaming platform Netflix shared the motion poster of the series with a caption that read, "The story of humanity’s fight in the midst of a tragedy. #TheRailwayMen - a four-episode series inspired by true stories arrives November 18, only on Netflix! (sic)."

Directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, a promising director within the YRF family, The Railway Men delves into the tragic backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak, widely regarded as the world's most devastating industrial disaster. Inspired by true stories, this thrilling series pays tribute to acts of bravery and the resilience of humanity. By recounting the untold stories of unsung heroes--the dedicated railway employees, who went above and beyond their duty to rescue countless innocent citizens trapped in a city paralysed by helplessness--the Railway Men delivers a heartfelt narrative.