YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHAT MAKES ME HAPPY KARAN KUNDRRA THANKS LADYLOVE TEJASSWI PRAKASH FOR DREAMY BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS

Hyderabad: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently in Goa to celebrate the latter's 39th birthday. The Thank You For Coming actor turned a year older on October 11 and celebrated his birthday with his ladylove. Tejasswi shared a string of pictures from their intimate yet unique celebrations on her social media handle for their fans.

A little ago, the Naagin 6 fame actor shared a video on her Story showing Karan getting freshened up for the birthday bash. Tejasswi dropped the pictures on her Instagram profile to wish her man she met on a reality show. Along with the pictures, Prakash wrote a heartfelt message for the birthday boy.

Tejasswi Prakash captioned the photographs, "To my best friend and my favourite human, to the star gazing nights on the sands, to a bottomless supply of beers, to never ending news marathon nights, to an infinity." "Happy belated birthday (thanks to you) my love @kkundrra"

The lovebirds appear to be head over heels in love as were pictured savouring this important day. Tejasswi and Karan twinned in white as they rang in his birthday on Goa beach. As soon as the post gained taction, Karan Kundrra responded with a beautiful comment. The star of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal wrote, "My little chua.. you know me better than I know myself.. you know exactly what makes me happy.. thank you for paying attention to little things that I say and forget.. the angel to my Diablo."