Hyderabad: The day celebrating the vibrant film industry of India, World Bollywood Day, is a tribute to the global phenomenon of Indian cinema, Bollywood. The day celebrated on September 24, marks the achievement of Bollywood on the global cinematic landscape, captivating audiences with its unique storytelling, mesmerizing music, and dazzling dance sequences.

Bollywood's History- Bollywood, a portmanteau of Bombay (the former name for Mumbai) and Hollywood, emerged during the early 20th century. The first full-length Indian feature film, "Raja Harishchandra," was released in 1913, marking the birth of Indian cinema, whereas 'Kisan Kanya' was the first Hindi cine colour feature film, released in 1937. Over the decades, Bollywood has evolved, incorporating elements of traditional Indian art forms and infusing modern storytelling techniques.

Bollywood's Global Reach- Bollywood has transcended borders, reaching to audiences worldwide. Bollywood movies are not only popular in Indian communities abroad but have also gained a significant fan base among non-Indian audiences.

In the past decade, the reach of Bollywood has expanded to international markets, and several films have achieved substantial box office success overseas, with movies like 'Pathaan', 'Gadar 2', 'Jawan', and 'Dangal'. Countries like the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Middle East have embraced Bollywood films, showcasing the universality of the emotions depicted in these movies.

Movies made huge money from foreign countries-

Germany Irrfan Khan’s 'The Lunchbox' may not have collected huge amount at the Indian box-office but as far as Germany is considered, Irrfan Khan surpassed all the Khan’s at the German box-office with his film becoming the highest-grossing Indian film at the German box office with $1,709,663. China Dangal is the highest grossing Indian film in China. It collected a whopping amount of $216, 200,000. His previous films—3 Idiots, Ghajini, Taare Zameen Par and PK— also made waves in China. Russia King Khan remains as the king at the Russian box-office. Among all the Indian films, SRK’s 'My Name Is Khan' with a collection of $161,064 remains as the highest grossing Indian film in the erstwhile Soviet Union. Pakistan Indian Hindi action crime film, Race 3 stands tall with a collection of $2,732, 959 at the Pakistan box office.

Economic impact- Bollywood contributes significantly to the Indian economy and the global film industry. The Bollywood film industry is estimated to produce some 1,000 films per year. According to a 2020 Deloitte study, the Indian film industry accounts for $16.5 billion in economic activity and provides direct employment to over 840,000.

Social and Cultural Influence- Bollywood has a profound impact on social and cultural norms, both within India and internationally. The Bollywood movies often portray certain social issues, such as gender inequality, caste discrimination, and poverty. Films like "Dangal," "Pink," and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" have sparked conversations and brought attention to important societal challenges.

Future of Bollywood- In the recent times, we have witnessed the advancement in technology. Storytelling techniques have evolved. In effect, Bollywood is bound to keep up with the advancements. The fusion of cutting-edge visual effects, diverse storytelling, and international collaborations will likely shape the future of Bollywood.