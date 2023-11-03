'Winning hearts with his music': PM Modi gives a shoutout to Khalasi singer Aditya Gadhvi as latter reminisce their first encounter
Hyderabad: Aditya Gadhvi, the Gujarati singer who gained nationwide recognition with his chart-topping songs "Khalasi" and "Gotilo Tame Gotilo," recently reminisced about his first encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The event took place during a concert attended by PM Modi, leaving an indelible impression on Gadhvi and sparking his admiration for the Prime Minister. Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, Narendra Modi dubbed his meeting with Aditya Gadhvi as a remarkable moment.
Gadhvi's musical prowess, particularly his performance in Coke Studio, has taken the internet by storm, resonating strongly during the recent Navratri celebrations. In this exclusive interview, Aditya Gadhvi opens up about his meeting with PM Modi and how the encounter served as a source of inspiration for him.
Recalling the meeting, Gadhvi in a video shared, "Prior to 2014, when Modi Saheb was the Chief Minister, I was about 18-19 years old and had a hobby of singing, due to which I used to take part in several reality shows. That day, I remember, I knew he was our Chief Minister and about his works, but I had never met him. My show was going on, and Modi Ji arrived, as usual, with claps and chants of ‘Modi Modi.’ After the show was over, my father asked me if I wanted to meet Modi Ji, and I said, ‘Yes, definitely.’ So now I was mentally preparing that I would have to introduce myself to him, but as I approached him, he extended his hand forward and said, ‘What is this, son? You have hoisted the flag of Gujarat. Do you study or not?”
Aditya Gadhvi admires Prime Minister Modi's dedication and vision, emphasizing, "He has an aim, that he has to take India to a certain place. In today’s time, if any personality accepts the changes, it is our PM Modi.” Gadhvi even dedicated his popular song, "Gotilo," to PM Modi. Gadhvi further elaborated on PM Modi's vision, citing initiatives like Rann Utsav, which aims to connect people with the rich culture of Kutch. He used his music to convey the essence of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,' a slogan promoted by PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged Aditya Gadhvi's musical success, taking to X to praise "Khalasi" and highlight the special interaction. "Khalasi is topping the charts and Aditya Gadhvi is winning hearts for his music. This video brings back memories from a special interaction... @AdityaGadhvi03," PM Modi tweeted.
Released on July 5th this year, "Khalasi" from Coke Studio 'Bharat' has garnered massive attention, boasting over 5 crore views on YouTube. Enthusiastic fans across social media platforms have shared their singing and dancing performances to the lively beat of the song.
The song narrates the adventurous journey of an intrepid sailor exploring the shores of Gujarat, capturing the joy and enthusiasm with which he embraces life while sailing. The composition, credited to Achint Thakkar, renowned for his work on the popular series "Scam 1992," features the talents of solo percussive acoustic guitarist Dhruv Visvanath. Aditya Gadhvi's rendition of "Khalasi" has truly struck a chord with music lovers, making it an anthem of celebration and cultural pride.