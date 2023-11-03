WINNING HEARTS WITH HIS MUSIC PM MODI GIVES A SHOUTOUT TO KHALASI SINGER ADITYA GADHVI AS LATTER REMINISCE THEIR FIRST ENCOUNTER

Recalling the meeting, Gadhvi in a video shared, "Prior to 2014, when Modi Saheb was the Chief Minister, I was about 18-19 years old and had a hobby of singing, due to which I used to take part in several reality shows. That day, I remember, I knew he was our Chief Minister and about his works, but I had never met him. My show was going on, and Modi Ji arrived, as usual, with claps and chants of ‘Modi Modi.’ After the show was over, my father asked me if I wanted to meet Modi Ji, and I said, ‘Yes, definitely.’ So now I was mentally preparing that I would have to introduce myself to him, but as I approached him, he extended his hand forward and said, ‘What is this, son? You have hoisted the flag of Gujarat. Do you study or not?”