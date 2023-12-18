WATCH TEJASSWI PRAKASH SHOWS OFF KILLER MOVES IN LATEST MUSIC VIDEO AIDAN NA NACH BEAU KARAN KUNDRRA REACTS

Hyderabad: Tejasswi Prakash latest music album Aidan Na Nach, displaying her colourful dancing abilities on the upbeat song by Gur Sidhu and Kaptaan, was dropped on Monday. In Gur Sidhu and Kaptaan's most recent song, Aidan Na Nach, Tejasswi Prakash, a television sensation, dazzles with her amazing dancing skills, inciting comment from beau Karan Kundrra on her Instagram post, revealing the song. As soon as Tejasswi Prakash shared the video details, the comments section of that post was inundated with messages expressing congratulations and well wishes.

Tejasswi Prakash gave a significant update to all of her fans and followers on social media. The update was to share the good news that her "army" of fans and followers had been eagerly waiting for, which is the release of her brand-new music video, Aidan Na Nach. Tejasswi Prakash shared a sneak peek of the music video on social media. Sharing the video, she wrote: "Get ready to dance your heart out, because Aidan Na Nach is Here! 💃🕺🏻📌 Full Song Out Now exclusively on @Playdmfofficial YouTube Channel."

However, there was a message from Karan Kundrra himself among the many others, which caught the attention of netizens. "Chakkkkk oyeee," wrote the Temptation Island India host. Not only that, he also included a fire and heart emoji with the message.

Talking about the song, Aidan Na Nach features music composed by Kaptaan, who also wrote the lyrics. Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, who apart from the choreography also directed the music video, transformed Tejasswi into a dream dancer in absolutely jaw-dropping settings. The song in question was composed by Gur Sidhu and features vocals by Amar Jalal. Kaptaan wrote the lyrics.

The lively song is sure to create a lively atmosphere that is ideal for partygoers. The music video is elevated by Prakash's dynamic moves, which radiate an infectious energy that perfectly fits the upbeat rhythm of the song. Moreover, Prakash's performance enhances the allure and promises a captivating visual feast.