Hyderabad: On Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan, alias Fukra Insaan, appears to have the largest fan following. Millions of people follow the YouTuber and his fanbase since Bigg Boss OTT 2's premiere has been only growing. However, Falaq Naaz has made a number of disparaging remarks against him on the programme. She claims that despite his generally respectful behaviour towards her, he does not treat women with chivalry.

As the host of the show, Salman Khan will be addressing the issue on tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. In a preview of the upcoming episode, Salman can be seen questioning Falaq Naaz for bringing Abhishek Malhan's family's name in any disagreement. Sharing a short video clip of tonight's episode on JioCinema's official Instagram handle, makers wrote: "Was Falaq right to question Abhishek's khandaan and upbringing? Dekho aur kya kya sawaal uthte hai on #WeekendKaVaar with Salman Khan at 9pm tonight, streaming free on #JioCinema."

Fans have pointed out that she insulted him by calling him gay while speaking about him. Avinash Sachdev and Pooja Bhatt are close friends of Falaq Naaz. This trio has emerged as new group in the house. Falaq Naaz and Bebika Dhurve were seen talking about Abhishek Malhaan's family, and this infuriated the viewers.

They made hints that he merely posts Mother's Day content for content's sake. People are outraged by this because they believe that they have no right to make such statements about anyone. But that's not all. While talking about Abhishek, Falaq also referred to him as gay. Although it appears that the word was suppressed, some online users felt she said that to demean him.

Fans of the YouTuber have been raising their voice against the choice of words used by Falaq. It seems like now the time has come when Salman will finally be addressing the issue.

